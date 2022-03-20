Deputies searching for missing man from Tangipahoa Parish

Kevin Sibley

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing for several months.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Saturday night that Kevin D. Sibley, 41, of Natalbany "has been MIA for several months now and his family is worried."

Deputies say Sibley commonly "goes off the grid" for a few weeks at a time, but he has never been missing for this long.

Sibley is around 6' tall and weighs 225 lbs. He has brown eyes and a shaved head, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Sibley is asked to contact Sgt. James McGovern at 985-748-3337 or Det. R. Kelley at 985-902-2031.