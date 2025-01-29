73°
Deputies searching for missing Livingston Parish woman last seen on Jan. 6
LIVINGSTON — Deputies in Livingston Parish are searching for a woman missing for more than three weeks.
Rachel Brandon, 40, was last seen on Jan. 6 at The Big Boss Travel Plaza in Livingston. She was last seen wearing a black beanie, a large puffy white or grey jacket, grey sweatpants and pink Crocs.
She also had a large blue suitcase with red trim on her.
Brandon's family reported her missing earlier this week.
Anyone who knows where Brandon is has been asked to contact Livingston Parish deputies.
