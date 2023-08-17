Deputies searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said they were looking for a missing 72-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for Frank Wilson, who reportedly told his wife he was going to run errands Wednesday morning but did not return home. Deputies said Wilson is his wife's caretaker and does not leave her alone for long.

Wilson's truck was found in a parking lot on North Mall Drive, but he was not located.

He was last seen wearing black and blue shorts and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-5061.