77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for missing 72-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning

1 hour 8 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, August 17 2023 Aug 17, 2023 August 17, 2023 7:13 AM August 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said they were looking for a missing 72-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for Frank Wilson, who reportedly told his wife he was going to run errands Wednesday morning but did not return home. Deputies said Wilson is his wife's caretaker and does not leave her alone for long. 

Wilson's truck was found in a parking lot on North Mall Drive, but he was not located. 

He was last seen wearing black and blue shorts and a blue shirt. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to call the EBRSO at (225) 389-5061.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days