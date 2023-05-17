73°
Deputies searching for men who failed to register as sex offenders
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating two men who have failed to register as sex offenders.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, any person who has committed sexual violence against a minor or an adult is required to register as a sex offender within three days of their release from prison. Mark Spears, 57, and Robert Scott, 47, are both wanted for failing to register.
The TPSO asks that anyone with information about Spears or Scott call the sheriff's office at (985) 748-3335.
