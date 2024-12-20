61°
Deputies searching for man who threatened gas station tank truck driver with gun at Hammond Circle K
HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a man accused of threatening a Hammond gas station employee with a gun, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office officials said Friday.
Tangipahoa Parish deputies said that on Dec. 5, a tanker driver was attempting to access the gas tanks at the Circle K on Puma Drive when he asked a man to move his car from the gas pump.
The man then verbally assaulted the truck driver and pulled a gun from his car, threatening him. The man was seen in surveillance video driving a recent model white Ford pickup truck with an after-market black toolbox and after-market black rims.
