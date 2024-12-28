Deputies searching for man last seen in Hammond at start of December

HAMMOND — Deputies are searching for a man last seen at the beginning of December in Hammond.

Tangipahoa Parish deputies say that 34-year-old Andrew Monistere was last seen by family on Dec. 4 when he left his mother's house on North Billville Road.

Monistere has short, dark brown hair with shaved sides. He has tattoos of a cross and a bull skull on his wrist.

Deputies said he may be a danger to himself, having been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses and showing a recent decline in said conditions.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding Moinistere’s whereabouts to contact deputies at 985-902-2032.