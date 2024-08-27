Deputies searching for man accused of home burglary in St. John Parish

LAPLACE - Deputies are searching for a man accused of an aggravated burglary that happened on Aug. 19.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for Rashaad Roberson, pictured above, in connection with a burglary that happened in the LaPlace area.

Deputies said Roberson was last seen Friday in the Westbank area.

Anyone with information on Roberson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the sheriff's office at (504) 494-3840.