Deputies searching for inmate who walked out of work-release job Friday

Tuesday, December 13 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who walked out of his work-release job on River Road Friday night. 

Officials are trying to locate Clayton James, 36, after he walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road. James is reportedly serving time at the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement agency.

