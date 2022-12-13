Deputies searching for inmate who walked out of work-release job Friday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who walked out of his work-release job on River Road Friday night.

Officials are trying to locate Clayton James, 36, after he walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road. James is reportedly serving time at the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office or their local law enforcement agency.