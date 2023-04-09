62°
Deputies searching for Hammond man last seen Saturday morning

Saturday, April 08 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man who was last seen along Old Baton Rouge Highway in Hammond on Saturday morning. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 38-year-old Joshua Tate went missing April 8 around 9 a.m. 

Deputies say Tate suffers from mental conditions that may impair his judgement. Tate had his right elbow surgically removed so his arm appears to be amputated. 

Anyone with information about Tate's whereabouts should call 911. 

