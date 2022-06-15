Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for contractor after residents found hidden camera in bathroom
LAROSE - Deputies in Lafourche Parish are searching for a contractor after residents of a house he worked on found a hidden camera in their bathroom.
Sheriff's deputies said 37-year-old Chase Cheramie worked fixing a home after Hurricane Ida. Last week, deputies went to the home after a resident found a hidden camera in the bathroom's vent.
Deputies said when they secured the camera, it still had a red light on, indicating it could still be recording.
Deputies took the SD card out of the camera and said there were images of Cheramie installing the hidden camera in the vent. According to the report, there were also images of three people, including two possible juveniles.
Cheramie is wanted for three counts of video voyeurism. Deputies are encouraging anyone who had work done by Cheramie to scan their house for hidden cameras.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the case should call (985) 532-4320.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Bail bondsman jailed for posting fraudulent bonds in Baton Rouge
-
Saharan dust causing respiratory issues for many as wind carries through Louisiana
-
Garbage truck worker taken to hospital after being hit by car
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
Sports Video
-
Saints safety Chauncey Gardner Johnson believes defense should get some more respect
-
Saints expecting a big step by linebacker Pete Werner in year 2
-
The Saints are prepared for the uncertainty surrounding star Alvin Kamara
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...