Deputies searching for contractor after residents found hidden camera in bathroom

LAROSE - Deputies in Lafourche Parish are searching for a contractor after residents of a house he worked on found a hidden camera in their bathroom.

Sheriff's deputies said 37-year-old Chase Cheramie worked fixing a home after Hurricane Ida. Last week, deputies went to the home after a resident found a hidden camera in the bathroom's vent.

Deputies said when they secured the camera, it still had a red light on, indicating it could still be recording.

Deputies took the SD card out of the camera and said there were images of Cheramie installing the hidden camera in the vent. According to the report, there were also images of three people, including two possible juveniles.

Cheramie is wanted for three counts of video voyeurism. Deputies are encouraging anyone who had work done by Cheramie to scan their house for hidden cameras.

Anyone with information about the case should call (985) 532-4320.