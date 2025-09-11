Deputies searching for burglar who broke into cars in Hammond, Tickfaw

TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a person accused of breaking into several cars in Hammond and Tickfaw.

According to deputies, at least one suspect was seen on surveillance videos breaking into vehicles on Chapel Road in Tickfaw and Chandler Place in Hammond on Saturday, Sept. 6, and Sunday, Sept. 7. Deputies logged more than 15 reports related to the burglar, including a report of a gun theft.

"The suspect is described as a tall, thin black male wearing all black clothes, a whiteface mask, blue gloves, blue and white tennis shoes and a light blue backpack," deputies said.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about the suspect's identity or additional cases to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-2088.