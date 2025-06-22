Deputies searching for 63-year-old man with medical condition who went missing Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a 63-year-old man with a medical condition who walked away from his home Wednesday and hasn't been seen since.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said that Kenneth Johnson walked out of a home on Lakemont Drive around midnight and was caught on security cameras at a Dollar General down the road seven hours later. Since then, he has not been found.

Johnson's family said he takes medication daily for his medical condition and his last dose was on June 18.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call authorities.