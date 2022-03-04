Deputies search for missing 14-year-old from Thibodaux

Johnta Robertson

LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a missing 14-year-old from Thibodaux.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Johnta Robertson.

Deputies say he was last seen leaving the Abby neighborhood area in Thibodaux around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Johnta Robertson is described as 5'0 tall, weighing approximately 145 lbs with black hair, according to the sheriff's office.

Robertson was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and white tennis shoes. He also has small braids in his hair, deputies say.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnta Robertson should call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-532-2808 or 911.