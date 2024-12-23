Deputies respond after body found in car in West Baton Rouge sugar cane field

PORT ALLEN - Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a car parked in a sugarcane field in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The parish sheriff's office said a body was found inside a vehicle along North River Road in a sugarcane field. No foul play is suspected in the death.

This is a developing story. WBRZ is reaching out to law enforcement for more information.

This is the second body found in a sugarcane field in West Baton Rouge Parish in a week since Ja'Marious Mitchell was found dead and burned.