Deputies: McDonald's employee shot at coworker in parking lot

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at his coworker in a McDonald's parking lot.

Wilbert White, 25, was charged in the incident, which occurred Monday just before 11 p.m. at the McDonald's on Plank Road.

According to arrest records, White had been arguing with his coworker for a few days before the incident. On Monday, the victim showed up at the restaurant with two other people and got into another argument with him.

White said one of the people with his coworker looked like he was reaching for a gun, so White retrieved a handgun from his car and confronted the man with it. White also went into the restaurant with the weapon.

According to the report, White was about to leave when one of the men made a comment. He then shot at the men.

White left after his gun malfunctioned, later returning to the restaurant and turning his gun over to deputies at the scene. White allegedly told officers that he didn't see any of the men holding a gun when he started shooting, but saw them shoot back after he opened fire.

Police said evidence at the scene suggested that two different weapons were fired.

There were no reported injuries from the incident. White is charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.