Deputies looking for washing machine thieves

Tuesday, July 09 2024
By: Logan Cullop

AMITE - Deputies are searching for two men who stole several washing machines from a Tangipahoa Parish business. 

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed two men hauling away multiple washing machines from the Cutrer’s Appliance & Furniture on June 17. The owner said they took a few scrap washing machines and a Maytag 565 washing machine that was under repair — totaling around $500. 

Anyone with information about the thefts can call (985) 748-3335. 

