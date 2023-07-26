Deputies looking for vehicle involved in Hammond ATV theft

HAMMOND - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are searching for a truck with missing paint and a different-colored tailgate that was involved in an ATV theft early Tuesday.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said two people drove a Chevy Silverado to a home on East Yellow Water Road in Hammond around 5:30 a.m. and took off with an ATV on a trailer.

Deputies shared video which shows one person cutting the trailer lock while the other backed the truck down the driveway and hooking up to the trailer. The suspect got back in the truck and then took off.

Anyone with information on the truck or the suspects should call (985) 902-2045.