78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish landfill, stole gun and vehicles

1 hour 17 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 4:38 AM July 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a Tangipahoa Parish landfill, stealing her gun and personal items as well as items from multiple nearby vehicles. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a security guard was working at the landfill on Hano Road early Tuesday morning when she was beaten by an armed robber wielding a pistol. The man allegedly stole the guard's weapon and some of her personal belongings. 

Deputies said while at the landfill he also burglarized several vehicles parked there. 

Trending News

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days