Deputies looking for suspect who beat up security guard at Tangipahoa Parish landfill, stole gun and vehicles
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a security guard at a Tangipahoa Parish landfill, stealing her gun and personal items as well as items from multiple nearby vehicles.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, a security guard was working at the landfill on Hano Road early Tuesday morning when she was beaten by an armed robber wielding a pistol. The man allegedly stole the guard's weapon and some of her personal belongings.
Deputies said while at the landfill he also burglarized several vehicles parked there.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.
