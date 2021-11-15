63°
Deputies looking for suspect accused of shooting man to death at Donaldsonville home

Monday, November 15 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man accused of killing a person at an Ascension Parish home. 

The sheriff's office said the victim, 39-year-old James Bell, was found dead at the address on 3rd Street around 10:20 Friday night. The department said Bell was shot multiple times. 

Deputies identified Carlos Nicholas, 28, as the suspect in the killing. He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators are still unsure why the shooting happened. 

