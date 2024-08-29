80°
Deputies looking for runaway teen from Hammond
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from Hammond.
According to TPSO, Shayla Collins, 16, was last seen leaving the area of Patti Road in Hammond late Monday evening.
Collins is described as a black female with ankle-length black and red braids. She is approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 145 pounds, with scars on both forearms and her chest. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shorts and a gray bonnet. She was also carrying a suitcase and two duffle bags.
Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact TPSO's Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.
