Deputies looking for runaway teen from Hammond

HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from Hammond.

According to TPSO, Shayla Collins, 16, was last seen leaving the area of Patti Road in Hammond late Monday evening.

Collins is described as a black female with ankle-length black and red braids. She is approximately 5-foot-10, weighing 145 pounds, with scars on both forearms and her chest. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black shorts and a gray bonnet. She was also carrying a suitcase and two duffle bags.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker asks anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact TPSO's Juvenile Division at 985-902-2031.