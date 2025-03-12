67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for person responsible for dog with gunshot wounds, drowned cat

4 hours 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 5:03 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY - Deputies in St. Mary Parish are searching for the person or people who are responsible for a dog that was shot and a cat that was drowned. 

St. Mary Sheriff Gary Driskell said that the animal abuse cases are "reprehensible, inexcusable and simply will not be tolerated."

The sheriff's office said the dog had been abandoned with gunshot wounds and then had to be put down. The cat was found in Bayou Vista.

Trending News

Anyone with information about the case can call (337) 828-1960. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days