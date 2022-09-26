90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies looking for man who stole case of disposable vapes from gas station

Monday, September 26 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ROBERT - Deputies are looking for a man who walked into a gas station, grabbed a case of disposable vapes and took off. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the man walked into the Sportsman's Paradise gas station in Robert around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 15. 

Security video shows the man walking up to the counter, moving an item off the top of a display case, then running out the door with a case full of disposable vapes. 

According to the store manager, the case was holding 70 Elf Bars, which value more than $1,400. 

Anyone with information about the theft should call (985) 345-6150. 

