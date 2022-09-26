90°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for man who stole case of disposable vapes from gas station
ROBERT - Deputies are looking for a man who walked into a gas station, grabbed a case of disposable vapes and took off.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the man walked into the Sportsman's Paradise gas station in Robert around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 15.
Security video shows the man walking up to the counter, moving an item off the top of a display case, then running out the door with a case full of disposable vapes.
According to the store manager, the case was holding 70 Elf Bars, which value more than $1,400.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the theft should call (985) 345-6150.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for man who stole case of disposable vapes from gas...
-
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month - Hear from a survivor
-
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while...
-
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
-
Parishes unite to clean the Amite and Comite rivers, locals still left...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report