89°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies looking for man who robbed Port Allen hotel clerk at gunpoint
PORT ALLEN- A man robbed a LaQuinta Hotel while holding the front desk clerk at gunpoint late Tuesday night.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the suspect pulled into a nearby hotel moments before robbing the LaQuinta Hotel, making off with approximately $260 in cash. Deputies said the suspect left in a red or maroon SUV, in what seems to be a 2005 to 2010 Jeep Commander, after committing the armed robbery.
Investigators are looking for the suspect, who is believed to have a tattoo on the top of his left hand in between his thumb and forefinger.
Trending News
Anyone with information about the robber's identity should contact (225) 259-1064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge street racers swarmed parts of New Orleans, shut down roads...
-
LSU fans excited by upward trending baseball team
-
Rising gas prices affecting travel plans and businesses
-
Few residents turn out for panel aimed at reducing gun violence across...
-
Families search for baby formula continues