47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies looking for man who robbed credit union on Coursey Boulevard

53 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, December 19 2023 Dec 19, 2023 December 19, 2023 5:59 PM December 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a credit union along Coursey Boulevard. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a man walked into the EFCU credit union on Market Street off of Coursey just before 4:30 p.m. and demanded money. 

Deputies said he left with an undisclosed amount of cash. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the robbery should call (225) 389-5067. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days