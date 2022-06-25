81°
Deputies looking for leads after LaPlace man found shot to death
LAPLACE - Deputies are asking for the public's help with any leads after a man was shot to death Wednesday.
According to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Natchez Lane around 10:30 a.m. June 22 after someone saw an unresponsive man laying on the ground.
Deputies found 41-year-old Trevor Sanders with a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No motive or suspects have been released at this time.
Anyone with information should call (504) 494-3840.
