Deputies looking for 18-year-old wanted for murder at Port Allen, Brusly football game

PORT ALLEN - Friday night, a high school student was shot during the Port Allen and Brusly football game and died.

Two days later, deputies said 16-year-old Ja'Kobe Queen's murder stemmed from an argument with 18-year-old Jarrettin Jackson II. Law enforcement did not disclose what the two were arguing about.

When shots were fired Friday night, 28-year-old Brasia Davis was hit in the arm. Both victims were taken to a hospital where Queen later died.

Jackson is wanted for second-degree murder of Queen and attempted second-degree murder of Davis.

Resident Grover Harrison III grew up in West Baton Rouge Parish and played football at Brusly High School. He said the short-term fix will be to add metal detectors at the entrances to games, but a more permanent solution deals with changing the culture of the community.

"The long-term fix is the mind set of the people that are attending these games and what would make them want to inflict so much agony and pain on the community at large," Harrison said.

On Saturday, superintendent Chandler Smith said efforts in schools to teach students how to handle situations without violence will be doubled.

“We have on-going programs in our schools that teach students ways to resolve disputes with their peers. We will re-double those efforts and work with the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney’s Office and others in the coming months to teach our students that violence destroys many people’s lives,” Smith said in a statement.

Students will return to class on Tuesday with crisis teams on campuses around the parish.

Anyone with pictures or video related to the shooting can send that to investigators using the QR code below.