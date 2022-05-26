Deputies: Juveniles facing hate crime charges after multiple armed robberies appearing to target Hispanic victims

BATON ROUGE - Deputies made two arrests Wednesday of juveniles connected to several armed robberies on and around Gardere Lane throughout May.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an armed robbery and gunfire on the 8500 block of Rush Avenue. Victims on the scene reported three men had tried to rob them before firing at them, and at least two vehicles in the area had bullet holes in them.

Deputies found the three suspects nearby. One escaped, but the EBRSO was able to arrest a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old. According to the sheriff's office, the two teenagers and the escaped suspect targeted Hispanic people in several armed robberies that took place throughout May.

The teenagers were booked into juvenile detention with several charges, including seven counts of armed robbery and seven counts of hate crime.