Deputies investigating reported drowning death of 7-year-old

SLIDELL - A 7-year-old boy reportedly drowned Saturday morning in the Slidell area.

While deputies could not provide extensive information, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said they were called to Ranch Road near Slidell Saturday morning for an unresponsive child.

The unidentified 7-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said his death appeared to be a drowning.

No further information was released.