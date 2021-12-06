Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating motel mugging
BATON ROUGE – Sheriff's deputies shared images of surveillance video and hoped to make an arrest in a violent mugging at a motel this week.
Monday, deputies said in a post on Facebook, a person was approached in the parking lot of an area Super 8 by two men. The pair asked the victim to buy drugs or give them money.
When the victim refused both, one of the two men pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and chased the victim who tried to run up the stairs of the hotel to a room.
Deputies said as the victim ran, one of the attackers tripped them and pistol-whipped the victim and rummaged through their pockets but found nothing.
Both men ran away, deputies said.
Deputies asked people to review the images they shared and call in tips if the men are recognized. Tips can be made by phone to 389-5000.
Trending News
The sheriff's office has had success in using Facebook to find suspects. In February, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ, all cases it posted to Facebook over the course of a few weeks were solved.
*******************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Construction ramps up on massive Comite Diversion
-
Catholic High wins Division I state title, beats Jesuit 14-10
-
Brian Kelly's salary ignites criticism from La. public service commissioner
-
9-year-old from Prairieville stars in the Hallmark Channel's new Christmas movie
-
Families excited for return of Festival of Lights to Downtown Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge