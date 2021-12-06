Deputies investigating motel mugging

BATON ROUGE – Sheriff's deputies shared images of surveillance video and hoped to make an arrest in a violent mugging at a motel this week.

Monday, deputies said in a post on Facebook, a person was approached in the parking lot of an area Super 8 by two men. The pair asked the victim to buy drugs or give them money.

When the victim refused both, one of the two men pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and chased the victim who tried to run up the stairs of the hotel to a room.

Deputies said as the victim ran, one of the attackers tripped them and pistol-whipped the victim and rummaged through their pockets but found nothing.

Both men ran away, deputies said.

Deputies asked people to review the images they shared and call in tips if the men are recognized. Tips can be made by phone to 389-5000.

The sheriff's office has had success in using Facebook to find suspects. In February, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ, all cases it posted to Facebook over the course of a few weeks were solved.

