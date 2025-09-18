69°
Deputies investigating man handing out phony LSU business cards around Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says it's looking into reports of a suspicious man pretending to be affiliated with LSU.
The sheriff's office says its received reports of the man handing out business cards in the Baton Rouge area claiming he works with the university's athletics department.
Posts on social media showed a card inscribed with 'Tiger Athletic Foundation' along with a phone number and email address. Attempts to reach out to the listed email address and number elicits either an error message or no response at all.
Some have alleged that the person may be involved with human trafficking, but the sheriff's office could not substantiate those claims as of Wednesday afternoon.
