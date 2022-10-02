80°
Deputies investigating gunfire at Juban Crossing mall Saturday night
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are investigating after gunfire erupted right outside Juban Crossing late Saturday.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of shots fired at the mall around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies said they found shell casings in a grassy area just outside mall property. No one was injured, and no property damage was reported after the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the sheriff's office at (225) 686-2241.
