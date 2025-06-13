73°
Deputies investigating fatal shooting of 17-year-old in Reserve
RESERVE — A teenager was shot and killed in Reserve after a fight, the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said Friday.
Deputies said they responded to reports of gunfire Thursday night along Northwest Third Street around 8 p.m. There, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
Tylik Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Deputies said that their crime cameras captured a fight between Jackson and another male in the middle of the road shortly before the shooting was reported.
A suspect has not been identified.
