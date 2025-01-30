78°
Deputies investigating after car crashes into Denham Springs home

Thursday, January 30 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford
Photo via Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

DENHAM SPRINGS — Authorities in Livingston are investigating a car accident that happened Thursday morning in the Arbor Walk neighborhood.

The crash took place around 6:00 am on Cinder Drive when a car crashed into a home. Officials say no one was injured and there was no word on whether any arrests were made.

This is a developing story. 

