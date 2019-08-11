Deputies investigate Zachary home invasion, one person shot

ZACHARY - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a possible home invasion and shooting in Zachary, early Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. on the 22200 block of Sutter Lane. When authorities arrived on scene, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening wounds.

Deputies interviewed the home's owner, who stated he heard his dog bark continuously, leading him to the back patio where he found a nude man standing at his back door. The homeowner armed himself and gave the man several commands to back up. The man then forced his way inside the home and was shot by the homeowner.

The investigation is ongoing.