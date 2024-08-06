Deputies investigate Prairieville vehicle burglaries

PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish took to Facebook Monday morning to look for leads in a string of vehicle burglaries that happened in Prairieville last week.

Deputies say they’re searching for man who appears in surveillance footage breaking into cars in the Parker Road/Fountainbleau area of Prairieville.

They say the vehicle burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 18.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO at (225) 621-4636.