Deputies investigate Prairieville vehicle burglaries

8 years 2 months 1 week ago Monday, May 23 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish took to Facebook Monday morning to look for leads in a string of vehicle burglaries that happened in Prairieville last week.

Deputies say they’re searching for man who appears in surveillance footage breaking into cars in the Parker Road/Fountainbleau area of Prairieville.

They say the vehicle burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 18.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO at (225) 621-4636.

