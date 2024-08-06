79°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigate Prairieville vehicle burglaries
PRAIRIEVILLE - Sheriff’s deputies in Ascension Parish took to Facebook Monday morning to look for leads in a string of vehicle burglaries that happened in Prairieville last week.
Deputies say they’re searching for man who appears in surveillance footage breaking into cars in the Parker Road/Fountainbleau area of Prairieville.
They say the vehicle burglaries happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 18.
Anyone with information is urged to contact APSO at (225) 621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'We're prepared:' WBR superintendent says school district is ready for laws aimed...
-
Texas lawyer pleads guilty a second time to lighting a fire at...
-
Amid several resignations, New Roads Mayor addresses police department staffing issues
-
One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Chad Drive in...
-
2une In Previews: Survival Through Song