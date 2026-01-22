59°
Deputies investigate murder after finding man dead outside apartment

1 decade 2 months 1 week ago Friday, November 13 2015 Nov 13, 2015 November 13, 2015 8:20 PM November 13, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a murder after a man was found dead outside of an apartment complex in the Gardere area.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Starboard Drive near Stern Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead.

A spokesperson for the department said there was nothing else to release about the shooting. More would be revealed when investigators gather evidence and develop a suspect. The victim’s name was not released as of this post.

Check back for updates.

