Deputies: Inmate dies in West Baton Rouge Parish Jail; overdose suspected

PORT ALLEN — One inmate in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail is dead, deputies said.

Deputies said that around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to three male inmates experiencing medical emergencies inside a dormitory.

Two of the inmates recovered, while a third, 30-year-old Jeremy Paul, was unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

"Investigators suspect the incident may be related to a drug overdose; however, the cause of death has not been confirmed," deputies added.

Paul was in WBRSO custody since September 2024 and was being housed for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.