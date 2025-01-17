62°
Deputies in Livingston Parish say they investigated report of explosion overnight

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Deputies in Livingston Parish received reports of an explosion on Red Oak Road in the town of Livingston on Thursday night.

Deputies said they found a white truck and its driver just north of Interstate 12 that was determined to be the source of the explosion report. The driver was fully cooperative and there is no evidence of any explosive materials, deputies said.

No property was damaged, deputies added. 

