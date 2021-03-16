Deputies in Ascension are fighting crime on just two wheels

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies found a new way to protect and serve, and it only involves two wheels.

"Now that we're on bikes, we are open, we can hear, smell, see and feel," said Deputy Tyrus Cobb of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Those senses allow deputies like Cobb to interact with their community throughout the parish.

"You are by yourself in that vehicle, you're not in touch with the community," Cobb told WBRZ.

And so far, it's working. In the last couple of months, deputies have been patrolling on bicycles, and they have cracked down on crime.

"We have made multiple marijuana arrests," he said. "In addition to that arrest, a weapon was involved."

The job is not about just fighting crime, it's also about interacting with the community.

"We give bicycle safety tips to kids and stuff," Deputy Sam Schexnader said. "Make sure kids are wearing their helmets when they are riding their bikes."

Veronica Hernandez lives in an Ascension neighborhood with her son, Nathan, who has special needs.

"Having to see police patrol around the neighborhood, it definitely gives a good feeling to know things are safe," she said. "If she ever were to get lost or wander off, she would recognize that's a safe person to go to."

Making arrests comes with the job but, for these officers, it's all about ensuring safety and confidence within the community.

"I enjoy this, I live in this community, we can portray police officers in a different light," said Schexnayder.





