Deputies identify elderly man found disoriented on Pumpkin Center Road

HAMMOND - Deputies identified a man hours after they found him Wednesday morning on Pumpkin Center Road.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the 72-year-old man was found in the middle of Pumpkin Center Road near Tuttle Road.

"He had been living out of the area up until yesterday when he arrived in the Hammond area to stay with family off of Pumpkin Center Road," deputies added.

When deputies found him, he was confused and could not give his name, date of birth or possible address.

Earlier in the day, deputies asked the public's help in identifying the man.