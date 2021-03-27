Latest Weather Blog
Deputies confiscate $1.3 million worth of heroin and other narcotics in major drug bust
BATON ROUGE - On Saturday deputies shutdown a large drug operations near S. Sherwood Forest.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Narcotics Division completed two search warrants at the Meridian Condominiums located at 11550 Southfork Drive and a storage unit on Sherwood Forrest Drive in regards to a large scale heroin/fentanyl distribution operation in the parish.
During the search deputies confiscated:
- 40 pounds of heroin (approx. street value of $1.3 million)
- 2.4 pounds of Fentanyl (approx. street value of $115,200)
- 1,600 Pressed heroin pills
- 4.8 pounds of suspected synthetic cutting agents
- Hydraulic Kilo heroin press
- 1 semi-automatic handgun
The search warrant and seizure of all of these drugs led to the arrest of 49-year-old Michael Anthony James.
James was charged with possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Fentanyl) and possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Heroin).
