Deputies confiscate $1.3 million worth of heroin and other narcotics in major drug bust

BATON ROUGE - On Saturday deputies shutdown a large drug operations near S. Sherwood Forest.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Narcotics Division completed two search warrants at the Meridian Condominiums located at 11550 Southfork Drive and a storage unit on Sherwood Forrest Drive in regards to a large scale heroin/fentanyl distribution operation in the parish.

During the search deputies confiscated:

- 40 pounds of heroin (approx. street value of $1.3 million)

- 2.4 pounds of Fentanyl (approx. street value of $115,200)

- 1,600 Pressed heroin pills

- 4.8 pounds of suspected synthetic cutting agents

- Hydraulic Kilo heroin press

- 1 semi-automatic handgun

The search warrant and seizure of all of these drugs led to the arrest of 49-year-old Michael Anthony James.

James was charged with possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Fentanyl) and possession with intent to distribute Sch. I (Heroin).