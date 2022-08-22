79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies asking for public's help to identify package thieves

Monday, August 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - Two people were caught on camera stealing packages from the front porch of a home and deputies are asking for the public's help to track them down. 

According to a video shared by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the pair walked up to a Prairieville home, snagged the packages and then jogged away. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 621-4636. 

