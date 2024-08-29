80°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies asking for help in finding missing 70-year-old man from Hammond
HAMMOND - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance with locating a missing 70-year-old man from Hammond.
Rodney Owens was last seen by family members on August 16 leaving a home on N Baptist Road in the Hammond area driving a white Chevrolet sedan.
Trending News
Anyone with information regarding Owens' whereabouts is urged to contact TPSO's Investigations Division at 985-902-2018.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish school football teams eat breakfast together ahead of jamboree games
-
2une In Previews: Shrimp and Petroleum Festival
-
Varsity Sports to host Run/Walk cancer fundraiser today to raise money for...
-
LSU won't change football pregame to accommodate Landry request that players stand...
-
2une In Previews: Showdown On The Bluff