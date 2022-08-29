Deputies asking for help identifying suspects in 2020 double homicide

GRAY - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public's help identifying two suspects in a shooting in 2020 that left two dead.

Deputies say the department originally responded to 603 Linda Ann Avenue on Nov. 16, 2020, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Keith Stevenson, 44, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also reportedly found Janice Gardner, Stevenson's sister, who was also shot.

Gardner died at the scene, while Stevenson was taken to a hospital where later died from his injuries.

Surveillance footage shows two gunmen forcibly entering the home and fleeing a short time later.

Deputies say anyone with information regarding the double homicide is encouraged to call the department's violent crimes division at (985) 876-2500, text tips anonymously to 1-200-743-7433, or report them online through Crime Stoppers.