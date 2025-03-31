Deputies arrest two people connected to attempted murder in Bogalusa; suspects tied to Livingston gang

SPRINGFIELD — Several members of a capital region gang, including multiple juveniles, were arrested by Livingston Parish deputies.

Deputies said Monday they arrested members of the "Motion Gang" — a "hybrid gang" in Springfield, Hammond and Ponchatoula — following weeks of investigation of its members, who were known to be involved in dealing drugs.

Earlier in March, deputies were contacted by the Bogalusa Police Department requesting an attempt to locate gang member Ivan Fletcher after a shooting in its Bogalusa. Investigators said that Fletcher began firing a handgun into a vehicle occupied by five subjects, including a baby.

Fletcher, 19, was wanted for attempted first-degree murder and Price, 23, was wanted as a principal to the crime.

Shortly after, deputies began surveilling the gang's hangout on Pardue Road. Deputies added that they saw Fletcher in his car and began to follow him into Tangipahoa Parish. Eventually, Price and Fletcher were stopped in Hammond and arrested by Tangipahoa Parish deputies.

Fletcher's vehicle was then towed back to Livingston and deputies raided the gang's Pardue Road hangout in Springfield.

Fletcher and Price were both arrested, as well as 20-year-old Terry Finnely, 19-year-old Dennis Mitchell and 18-year-old Alyssa Theodore. Theodore was arrested on a summons for marijuana possession.

Two juveniles were also arrested. Deputies noted that more arrests are likely.

During the raid, deputies found 180 grams of marijuana, four doses of oxycodone, two pressed fentanyl pills, 30 ounces of promethazine, two THC vape cartridges, six guns and $4,561 in cash.