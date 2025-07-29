Deputies arrest two men, teenager accused of early morning vehicle break-ins at Port Allen hotels

PORT ALLEN — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested for allegedly breaking into 14 vehicles at two hotels in Port Allen.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that 18-year-old Jeremiah Turner, 23-year-old Donovan Hayes Jr. and a 14-year-old were arrested after the burglaries at the hotels along La. 415 early Monday morning.

During the burglaries, two guns were also stolen, deputies said.

Deputies added that a stolen Ford Fusion from Jefferson Parish was seen leaving the hotels.

Hayes, Turner and the teen were taken into custody shortly after on burglary charges. The two adults were also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Haynes and Turner remain behind bars at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center with no bond set. The teenager was booked into a juvenile detention facility.