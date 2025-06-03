Deputies arrest over a dozen suspected gang members believed to be involved in local shootings

BATON ROUGE - Deputies announced the arrests of over a dozen people believed to be involved in both gangs and local shootings.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced the results of a drug bust exposing a local drug ring operation. Over April and May, investigators searched 13 properties in and around the capital region in their efforts to expose the "Vultures," a gang believed to be connected to multiple shootings in the Baton Rouge area.

Deputies say they conducted hundreds of hours of surveillance and determined the Vultures were part of a largescale marijuana ring.

As part of the investigation, some of the arrestees were involved in a police chase in Texas, during which they allegedly threw a modified pistol out of their car.

As of Tuesday, the EBRSO said law enforcement from more than two dozen agencies had made 14 arrests. All 14 of the arrestees face a slew of drug charges.

"Now, we are asking our judicial partners to closely consider the serious criminal histories and violent behavior of these individuals. We hope the judicial process will reflect the threat they pose and ensure they are no longer able to harm our community," the EBRSO said.

The 14 people arrested are as follows:

Broderick Butler, 25

Cornell Brown, 24

Delton Joseph, 25

Xavier Lewis, 28

Chandris Ferguson, 45

Gervea Ferguson, 27

Larry Hardesty, 23

Valmie Brown, 59

Arionne Tackno, 23

Delvin Andrews, 23

Jamaya Edwards, 19

Keondre Young, 22

Keymon Sandford, 25

Another alleged suspect, Reco Andrews, 47, was still at large as of Tuesday.