Deputies arrest man accused of stealing guns from a home in 2024
PAINCOURTVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a man for stealing guns from a home in 2024.
Gary Lee Thomas III, 21, was arrested on Jan. 17 after being accused of stealing multiple guns from a Paincourtville home in January 2024.
Deputies received a complaint of the Jan. 23, 2024, burglary at a home on La. near Grant Road. The person who filed the complaint reported several guns stolen from his home.
Deputies then learned that Thomas and a second individual entered the home and stole the guns. Deputies later arrested Travis Nathaniel Williams on charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
On Jan. 17, 2025, Thomas was arrested and booked on the same charges, as well as an active fugitive warrant from Lafourche Parish.
Thomas was later released on a $10,000 bond, deputies said.
