Deputies arrest man accused of stealing from Academy in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS — A man accused of stealing from an Academy Sports and Outdoors in Denham Springs was arrested.
Deputies arrested Andre Selders Thursday for stealing from the sporting goods store. Selders then left in a Nissan Altima, Livingston Parish deputies said.
Selders, from Amite, was arrested and booked for felony theft.
